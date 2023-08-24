During a poignant and joy-filled ceremony, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito was installed as the fifth bishop of the five-county Diocese of Palm Beach.
Under the adoring gaze of family, friends and faithful, Bishop Gerald Michael Barbarito expressed gratitude and devotion at his installation as fifth bishop of the Palm Beach Diocese at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens Aug. 28.
His enthusiasm and energy shone forth as he first thanked the religious community for their support, his sister, her family and extended family members for their love, and finally, to the more than 1,250 guests in attendance as he took the reins as the second chief shepherd of the diocese in the last 10 months.
"I am profoundly grateful to all of the faithful of the Diocese of Palm Beach who have manifested to me the warmth and sunshine of Florida by making me feel at home from the moment I arrived in the diocese. I am leaving a diocese in northern New York which truly became a home for me and which I love very much. I am to succeed Archbishop O'Malley whom I know you love very much and for whom you rightly have such high esteem. Your gracious welcome has eased my transition. When all is said and done, you are the church, the people of God, for whom the service of leadership exists. ...This is not my celebration, but yours," Bishop Barbarito said.
In introducing the diocese's new leader, Archbishop John C. Favalora, from the Archdiocese of Miami, set forth a humorous tone for the day saying, "We seem to be meeting like this quite frequently. We're becoming quite proficient at doing this ceremony."
To the congregation, Archbishop Sean Patrick O'Malley from the Archdiocese of Boston, Archbishop Gabriel Montalvo, apostolic nuncio to the United States, seven bishops and more than 200 priests, deacons and seminarians present from throughout the state of Florida, he continued, "I think however, that's enough."
He also joked about the heritage of Florida's seven bishops. Archbishop Favalora said when he became a bishop of Florida, he was the only Italian among the group, where Irish members were the majority. He said with the installation of Bishop Victor Galeone of St. Augustine, and now the installation of Bishop Barbarito, the "score is Irish: 3, Italians: 3," with Bishop John H. Ricard, SSJ, of Pensacola-Tallahassee, as the "tie breaker."
Having come from a rural diocese in northern New York affectionately called "God's Country," Bishop Barbarito said that Palm Beach's climate, blue waters and green terrain, combined with the complexities of urban living, made it fitting to refer to his new home as the "City of God," where Christ must be the center. He said he looks forward to making the transition from "God's Country" to the "City of God."
Delighted at having his installation fall on the feast of St. Augustine, Bishop Barbarito called the fifth-century saint and author of the monumental work "City of God," one of the great bishops and doctors of the church. He quoted St. Augustine, who in a letter to his pastors said, "For you I am a bishop but with you I am a Christian."
Building his homily on an architectural metaphor, Bishop Barbarito said that the church is beautiful and that it has always been beautiful but sometimes it needs to be restored and that's where the Diocese of Palm Beach is right now. "I believe that we are called at this time of history in the church and in this diocese to a project of preservation and restoration of the City of God, the living church. With you I am fully committed to this project."
In another analogy, Bishop Barbarito said that the architecture of south Florida was constructed to withstand the force of hurricane gales. "So too has our faith been strong and substantial. You have weathered well the turbulence within the church and have been a compassionate and steadfast means of calming the storm. I very much look forward to sharing with you in the strength you have already demonstrated and to continue to ensure that we become an even safer haven."
Describing the five-county Palm Beach Diocese as diverse in cultures, backgrounds and languages, Bishop Barbarito said, "That diversity is a great blessing to us and to the entire church. Moreover, this is also an area of striking contrast between the rich and the poor. That diversity is also a great blessing as it helps us to concentrate on what really matters, the concern we must all have for each other and especially for the poor and for the vulnerable … This diversity of fields of labor is a wonderful blend, which we must continue to combine and harmonize."
Before concluding his remarks, Bishop Barbarito told his brother priests he would regard them as a priority in his ministry. "I consider myself blessed to be among you and I promise you my loyalty and fidelity, modifying the words of St. Augustine, '"For you I am a bishop but with you I am a priest.'"
Describing the diocese's new leader as "what you see is what you get," Ed Laughlin, director of the diocesan Office of Stewardship, said Bishop Barbarito struck him as a very holy man. "A really super friendly, holy man."
In comparison to Archbishop O'Malley's installation here just 10 months ago, Laughlin said this one was quite different. "(Arch)bishop O'Malley talked about healing wounds. I think from (Arch)bishop O'Malley's perspective he felt he had to heal. Bishop Barbarito spoke of restoration. I don't think Bishop Barbarito said the healing is over but he intends to continue to process which has begun."
Several state and local officials were present at the ceremony including U.S. Congressman Mark Foley and former State Senator Phil Lewis. Lewis said he was impressed with Bishop Barbarito's homily, especially with regard to his research and interest in Palm Beach County. "He's got a grasp on the community already … I think he will do great here," he said.
Many faith communities were also present during the celebration including representatives from the Jewish, Episcopal and Baptist faith communities. Rabbi Stephen Pinsky from Temple Beth Torah in Wellington described the installation ceremony as very touching. "We have a Yiddish word we use called Haimish which means homelike, family-like. It was warm and welcome."
Looking forward to working with the new bishop, Rabbi Pinsky said, "Everyone there, whether they were Catholic, Protestant or Jewish, felt welcome and embraced by him. I am looking forward to establishing a friendship with him."
With his warm smile and gentle heart, Bishop Barbarito has already started to make many new friends, said Archbishop O'Malley. "I am so delighted to see the warm welcome and enthusiasm for our new bishop. I know that he's going to be very happy here and his ministry will be a source of great blessing."
Another person looking forward to working with Bishop Barbarito is Mike McCarron, executive director of the Florida Catholic Conference.
During the reception, McCarron told The Florida Catholic that he has spoken with his New York counterpart and was pleased to learn that Bishop Barbarito is well tuned in to public policy matters. "I am much looking forward to working with him on public policy issues," he said.
Sensing a strong feeling of appreciation on the part of the local church and from the Holy See on down, McCarron said there was a great sensitivity to the pain and difficulty the Palm Beach Diocese has experienced over the years. "I was impressed with the quick action of the Holy Father and others involved in making sure there was a simultaneous appointment. The people here appreciate it," he said.
William Manubag, a parishioner at Mary Immaculate Parish in West Palm Beach, said it was an honor to be present at Bishop Barbarito's installation, but he hopes "this one stays around a while."
“We are full of energy and spirit today. We are the City of God, we are the church. This City of God is truly blessed," he said.
Father Alfredo Hernandez, pastor of St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach and head of the installation committee, echoed Manubag's thoughts, saying he hopes it will be a long time before his committee has to plan another installation. "I'd say the final outcome was outstanding. Everyone enjoyed the celebration. There really was a great group of people who made everything happen," he said.
Donald and Rita White, parishioners from St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton, said they believe Bishop Barbarito brings to the diocese a great charm. "I think he will do great things here. I think this time the feeling is more unified because (Arch)bishop O'Malley smoothed over all the diocese's ruffled feathers," said Rita, adding that she is thrilled that her new bishop is from her hometown of Brooklyn. "It just makes it a little more special for me that we have New York in common and a common ground to talk on at different occasions," said Rita.
According to Lorraine Sabatella, chancellor, the installation was joyous, dignified and poignant. "Bishop Barbarito sets a joyful, spirit-filled tone by his demeanor. His homily was wonderful," she said.
The celebration couldn't have been more perfect, said Bishop Barbarito's sister, Joan Hennigan, who attended the installation with her husband, Bill, three of her four children, Christopher, Jennifer and Christine, and several cousins and second cousins. "I cried … I am so proud of him," Hennigan said.
Anxious to begin his new ministry in the Palm Beach Diocese, Bishop Barbarito told his new flock, "I look forward to many years of learning from all of you and of working together with you as we concentrate on Jesus Christ in a project of continued renewal and restoration. We are a family built on Christ and reflective of the architecture of this our area which is diverse, beautiful, strong, hopeful and filled with vision. With St. Augustine before us and, under the patronage of Mary the Queen of the Apostles, may we continue to build this City of God."
This story was first published in the Florida Catholic in celebration of Bishop Barbarito's installation on August 28, 2003.
