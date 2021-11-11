At left, Michaela Mattes shows off her gold medal after winning the class 1A state championship in the 500 freestyle for the third year in a row during the state championship, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sailfish Splash Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart. At right, Bishop Verot Catholic High School swimmer Marcos Egri-Martin broke two school swimming records while placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle at the class 1A state championships.