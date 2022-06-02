Wicked Crispy Air Fryer Onion Rings

If you're craving crispy onion rings, look no further than this simple air fryer recipe. One tip is to add a few teaspoons of corn starch to the flour mixture for extra crispiness. 

Prep: 5 mins

Total: 12 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup all purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon onion powder

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ⅛ teaspoon cayenne

• 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• 1 medium yellow onion, sliced into 1/2 in (1 1/4 cm)

• marinara or barbecue sauce, for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, flour, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne.

3. Add the panko and eggs to 2 separate shallow bowls.

4. Coat the onion rings in the flour, then in the eggs, then in the panko.

5. Working in batches, add the onion rings to the air fryer in a single layer and “fry” for 5–7 minutes, or until golden brown.

6. Serve with warm marinara or barbecue sauce.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Tasty.

