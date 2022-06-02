Wicked Crispy Air Fryer Onion Rings The Catholic Chef Jun 2, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're craving crispy onion rings, look no further than this simple air fryer recipe. One tip is to add a few teaspoons of corn starch to the flour mixture for extra crispiness. Prep: 5 minsTotal: 12 minutesServings: 2Ingredients:• 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper• 1 cup all purpose flour• 1 teaspoon paprika• ½ teaspoon onion powder• ½ teaspoon garlic powder• ⅛ teaspoon cayenne• 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs• 2 large eggs, beaten• 1 medium yellow onion, sliced into 1/2 in (1 1/4 cm)• marinara or barbecue sauce, for servingDirections:1. Preheat the air fryer to 375°F (190°C).2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, flour, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne.3. Add the panko and eggs to 2 separate shallow bowls.4. Coat the onion rings in the flour, then in the eggs, then in the panko.5. Working in batches, add the onion rings to the air fryer in a single layer and “fry” for 5–7 minutes, or until golden brown.6. Serve with warm marinara or barbecue sauce.Recipe and photo courtesy of Tasty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Onion Food Gastronomy Flour Fryer Cayenne Paprika Garlic Teaspoon Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Award-winning nurse says Catholic faith influenced her work in Kenya Council women meet and greet seminarians at luncheon Young Entrepreneur Fair raises money for Catholic Charities Consecrated religious sister lives a busy life
