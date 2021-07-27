WHOLE WHEAT PITA BREAD
Active time: 30 minutes
Nonactive time: 1.5 hours
Servings: 8 pitas
1 cup lukewarm water
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 tablespoon honey
1 1/4 cups (180 grams) whole wheat flour
1 1/2 cups (180 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Mix the water, honey and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Let it sit for 5 minutes.
Add the flours, salt and olive oil to the yeast mixture and mix with a dough hook for about 2 minutes until all ingredients come together in a shaggy dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a clean damp towel and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.
Remove the cover. With the mixer on low, knead the dough for 5 minutes until it’s smooth and elastic. If the dough seems too sticky, add a tablespoon more of all-purpose flour.
Form the dough into a ball and place it in an oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow the dough to rise until doubled in size, about an hour.
Gently deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured work surface. Divide it into 8 equal pieces and shape each piece into a ball.
Using a rolling pin, roll each ball into a circle about 6 inches wide. Lift and turn the dough as you roll so it doesn’t stick to the work surface. Add more flour to the surface if the dough starts to stick.
Place the circles of dough on a sheet of parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean damp towel while the oven preheats.
Place a baking stone or a heavy baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
When the oven is ready (it will take a good 30 minutes to preheat), carefully transfer 2 to 3 disks of dough at a time onto the baking surface and bake for 4 to 5 minutes until the pitas fully puff up.
Remove the pitas from the oven with a wide spatula and cool on a rack. Repeat with the remaining circles of dough.
Fill the pitas with meat, cheese and veggies. Or cut them into triangles, lightly toast and serve with hummus or another favorite dip. You can store cooled pitas in a zip-close bag for up to 3 days.
Note: Accurately measuring ingredients for bread is important. This recipe gives the flour measurements in cups and grams. If you have a kitchen scale, use it to measure the flour in grams. If not, lightly spoon the flour into a measuring cup and level the top with a straight edge. Packing the flour into the cup or scooping it up from the bag leads to incorrect amounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.