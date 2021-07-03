Watermelon Strawberry Caprese Salad

This isn’t your typical caprese salad! Replace tomatoes with fresh strawberries and watermelon to create a fresh and fruity version for summertime.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 c. watermelon, cubed
- 2 c. strawberries, chopped
- 1/2 c. fresh low-moisture mozzarella
- 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, torn
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, watermelon and cheese. Drizzle the olive oil over and toss gently. Season with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with basil, and serve (or refrigerate until ready to serve).
Recipe courtesy of Recipe Boy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.