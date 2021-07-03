Watermelon Strawberry Caprese Salad

Photo courtesy of Recipe Boy

This isn’t your typical caprese salad! Replace tomatoes with fresh strawberries and watermelon to create a fresh and fruity version for summertime. 

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 c. watermelon, cubed
  • 2 c. strawberries, chopped
  • 1/2 c. fresh low-moisture mozzarella
  • 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, torn

 Directions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, watermelon and cheese.  Drizzle the olive oil over and toss gently.  Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Garnish with basil, and serve (or refrigerate until ready to serve).

Recipe courtesy of Recipe Boy

