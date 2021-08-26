Watermelon Ginger Mojitos

Watermelon, spearmint, lime, and ginger come together to make this wonderfully refreshing pitcher drink. Ginger beer gives these mojitos a spicy kick and nice effervescence, but you can substitute ginger ale if you prefer something milder. The spearmint simple syrup can be prepared up to two days in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.
Although you can garnish with watermelon wedges, I like to freeze watermelon cubes and spearmint on a cocktail pick.
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Servings: 10
Ingredients:
Directions:
Bring 1/2 cup water and sugar to a simmer in a small saucepan over high. Simmer, stirring often, until sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add mint, and stir until submerged. Refrigerate until mixture is completely cool, 1 hour. Pour mint mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Chill mint syrup until ready to use.
While syrup cools, place watermelon in a blender, and process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup, pressing gently to squeeze out juice. Discard solids, and refrigerate 15 minutes. Repeat straining procedure. (You should have about 4 cups juice.)
Stir together mint syrup, watermelon juice, rum, ginger beer, and lime juice in a large pitcher.
Pour evenly into 10 highball glasses filled with ice; garnish each with a mint sprig and small watermelon wedge cut to sit on rim of glass.
Recipe courtesy of Southern Living.
