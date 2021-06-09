Cool off this summer with our favorite chilled soup. Gazpacho is a classic Spanish soup made of seasonal fruits and vegetables and served cold. When the sweltering heat demands hydrating and refreshing foods, turn to summer’s superfruit—watermelon. Not only is biting into a juicy watermelon like tasting summer in the South, but it’s also good for you, too, with its high-water content, soluble fiber, and vitamin C. And with this watermelon gazpacho recipe, you get to enjoy both summertime and watermelon in a bowl all season long. Before serving this crowd-pleaser at your next gathering, you can spruce it up even more, much to your guests’ delight, by adding texture and colorful garnishes such as minced vegetables, a dollop of sour cream, croutons, seafood, avocado, or cilantro. This classic riff on tomato gazpacho is perfectly spoonable on its own, but it’s far more satisfying when served with a light green salad or toasted slices of bread for dipping. Finally, a party-worthy meal that makes braving the summer heat a little more bearable.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 Jalapeño chile, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
- Process watermelon, cucumber, onion, and jalapeño in a blender until smooth. Stir in vinegar and salt.
- Cover and chill at least 30 minutes. Serve in small bowls or glasses with Cilantro and minced red onion garnish, if desired.
Recipe courtesy of Southern Living.
