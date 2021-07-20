Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach

A sweet, salty, and refreshing salad with just a little bite. Perfect for barbecues!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups arugula
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 cups bite sized watermelon chunks
Directions
- Whisk the olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and salt together in a small bowl; set aside.
- Combine the arugula, spinach, onions, and tomatoes in a large salad bowl. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad mixture; toss to coat. Add the feta cheese and watermelon to serve.
Recipe and photo courtesy of AllRecipes.com
