Waldorf Chicken Salad

"Millions who never visited the Waldorf owe him a debt," The New York Times wrote in 1950, upon Oscar Tschirky's death. Mr. Tschirky, a Swiss immigrant who became known as "Oscar of the Waldorf," is credited with creating this piece of Americana in 1893, a timeless dish whose popularity has spread far past the Waldorf's exclusive doors and into home kitchens. Over time, variations would include chicken, grapes and chopped walnuts, which can be added here alongside the celery and apples for a quick and easy meal on long and hot Summer days.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the ingredients and toss to mix. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until cold.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Southern Living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.