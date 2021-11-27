Turkey Tetrazzini

If you are like me, you already know that you are going to have leftover turkey this week. This delicious, easy-to-make pasta dish is made for Thanksgiving leftovers! Recipe and photo courtesy of Delish.
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
• Cooking spray
• 1 lb. spaghetti
• 6 tbsp. butter, divided
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 lb. sliced baby bella mushrooms
• 1/2 c. white wine
• 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
• 2 1/2 c. low-sodium chicken broth
• 1 c. heavy cream
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 2 lb. leftover roast turkey, chopped (about 5 cups)
• 1 c. shredded white cheddar
• 1 c. frozen peas
• 1 tsp. dried oregano
• 1 c. Panko bread crumbs
• 1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350° and grease a 9”-x-13” baking dish with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add mushrooms and wine and cook until most of wine is absorbed and mushrooms are soft, 5 minutes.
3. Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter to skillet, then whisk in flour and cook until golden, 3 minutes. Slowly add broth and cream and whisk until no lumps remain. Simmer until thickened, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Add turkey, cheese, peas, and oregano and toss until combined. Add cooked spaghetti and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper then transfer mixture into prepared dish.
5. In a medium bowl, toss to combine panko, Parmesan, and oil. Top baking dish evenly with panko mixture.
6. Bake until top is golden and cheese is melty, 25 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.
