Triple-layer German Chocolate Cake

Today is my birthday, and since I was small I have only requested ONE cake - German Chocolate. It's definitely a family favorite!
This decadent triple-layer dessert takes its name from German's Sweet Chocolate, a product that's not German at all: the versatile baking chocolate was created by an American baker named Samuel German in 1852. Recipe courtesy of Saveur.
Prep: 10 minutes
Bake: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 14-16
Ingredients:
• 3 cups sugar
• 1 3⁄4 cups unsalted butter, softened
• 2 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract
• 8 large egg yolks
• 1 (12-oz.) can evaporated milk
• 1 1⁄2 cups roughly chopped pecans
• 1 (7-oz.) package sweetened shredded coconut
• 4 oz. German’s Sweet Chocolate, chopped
• 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate, chopped
• 2 cups flour
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 4 large egg whites
Directions:
1. Combine 1 ½ cups sugar, ¾ cup butter, 1 ½ tsp. vanilla, 4 egg yolks, and evaporated milk in a 2-qt. pan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer; cook until thick, 12 minutes. Strain through a sieve into a bowl; stir in pecans and coconut; chill frosting until firm.
2. Heat oven to 350° Grease three 9″ round cake pans with butter; line bottoms with parchment circles. Grease parchment; set aside. Put chocolates into a small bowl; pour in ½ cup boiling water; let sit for 1 minute. Stir until smooth; set aside. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
3. In a standing mixer, beat 1 ¼ cups sugar and remaining butter until fluffy; add remaining egg yolks one at a time. Add chocolate mixture and remaining vanilla; beat until smooth. On low speed, alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk until just combined; set batter aside.
4. Whip egg whites to soft peaks. Add remaining sugar; whip to stiff peaks. Fold egg whites into batter; divide between pans and smooth batter. Bake until cakes are set, 25–30 minutes. Let cakes cool; frost the top of each cake and assemble, leaving the sides bare.
