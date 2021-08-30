Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie

When you think of pie, your mind may go to cherry or berry varieties, but don't write off a veggie version. This seasonal, savory pie packs a generous dose of corn kernels, zucchini coins, and mushrooms.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
• 4 tablespoons butter
• Half of a yellow onion, diced
• 2 ears sweet corn
• 2 large zucchini, sliced very thinly (about 4 cups)
• 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
• 1 tablespoon dried basil
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 12 ounces shredded cheese (I used both Mozzarella and Swiss)
• 4 eggs, beaten
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. While the veggies sauté, cut the corn kernels off the cob. Add them to the pan and continue to sauté until the veggies are soft, 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat.
2. Once the mixture has cooled for a few minutes, stir in the basil, oregano, salt, cheese, and the beaten eggs. Line a pie pan (9-inch or larger) with parchment paper or just grease a pan with nonstick spray. Transfer the mixture to the pan. Arrange the top so the zucchini slices lay flat and look nice. Top with a little extra cheese for looks, cover with greased foil, and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes to brown the top. Let stand for 15-20 minutes before cutting into slices.
Recipe courtesy of Pinch of Yum
