My mother is from Texas, so we had some sort of fruit as a side dish every night. This easy Strawberry Salad is cool and creamy, and its sweetness make it a great dessert, too. You can even make it lighter by substituting sugar-free Jell-O and light sour cream.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Refrigeration time: 2 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large box (6 ounce) strawberry Jell-O
- 1 cup boiling water
- 3 bananas, peeled and mashed
- 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen strawberries, defrosted and drained
- 1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1/2 - 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
Directions
- In a large bowl, stir Jell-O and the 1 cup boiling water together until the Jell-O is completely dissolved.
- Add the mashed bananas, strawberries with juice, drained crushed pineapple, and walnuts. Stir to blend.
- Pour half of the Jell-O mixture into a 9" x13" glass dish. Spread evenly. Chill until set. Set aside the other half of the Jell-O (Do not chill or else it will set!)
- Stir the sour cream so it is really smooth and creamy. Once the first layer of Jell-O in the dish has set, gently spread the sour cream evenly over the Jell-O.
- Pour the remaining half of the Jell-O mixture over the sour cream, gently spread evenly, cover and chill until Jell-O is set.
- Cut into squares for serving.
