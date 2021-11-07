If you're looking for comfort, look no further. Our Soulful Chicken Soup is coming in hot and you're going to love it. The trick here is to cook low and slow. Chicken, a few root veggies, lots of fresh herbs, salt, pepper, and chicken broth are thrown in the slow cooker before cooking away on the low setting for about 6 hours. When time is up, your chicken should be fall-off-the-bone tender and ready to dice. Once you discard the bones and add the chicken back to the slow cooker, stir in the noodles and parsley. You'll turn up the heat and cook another 15 to 20 minutes or until the noodles are cooked to perfection. The final touch is a hit of lemon juice. It will enliven all of the flavors as they meld together in one delicious bowlful. When you think of comfort food recipes, chicken soup has to be at the top of your list. Lucky for you, this slow cooker chicken soup recipe is about to become your new go-to. Recipe courtesy of Southern Living.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 8 hours, 20 minutes
Servings: 11 cups
Ingredients:
• 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skinned and trimmed
• 3 medium carrots, cut into ½-inch pieces (1 ¼ cups)
• 1 celery root, cut into ½-inch pieces (2 cups)
• 1 medium leek, white and light green parts only, cleaned, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
• 2 fresh thyme sprigs
• 2 fresh sage sprigs
• 1 fresh rosemary sprig
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 ½ teaspoons table salt
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 8 cups chicken broth
• 2 cups wide egg noodles
• 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Directions:
1. Place chicken and next 11 ingredients in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or until chicken and vegetables are tender and chicken separates from bone.
2. Remove chicken from slow cooker. Dice meat, discarding bones. Return meat to slow cooker. Stir in noodles and parsley. Cover and cook on HIGH 15 to 20 minutes or until noodles are tender. Stir in lemon juice. Serve immediately, and garnish with any leftover chopped fresh parsley.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
