Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Potato soup is such a fall classic. Tender pieces of creamy russet potatoes mingle with onions, garlic, and salty pancetta for a bowl of soul-soothing solace. The only possible upgrade to this classic is to make it easier with the help from the slow cooker. And let’s be real — this soup is one hundred times better when it’s made in the slow cooker. Recipe and photos courtesy of The Kitchn.
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 5 to 6 hours
Servings: 10 to 12
Ingredients:
• 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 8 medium), peeled and diced
• 2 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced
• 4 ounces pancetta, cubed
• 1 small onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, chopped
• 2 quarts chicken or vegetable broth
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
• 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or Wondra
Serving options
• Thinly sliced scallions
• Cooked bacon or pancetta pieces
• Shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• Cheddar cheese crackers, crumbled
Directions:
1. Preheat the slow cooker on LOW. Before you begin peeling and chopping the vegetables, preheat a 6-quart or larger slow cooker on the LOW setting. This will help jump-start the cooking process.
2. Pile the vegetables into the slow cooker. Place the potatoes, pancetta, onion, and garlic in the slow cooker.
3. Add the broth. Pour in the broth. Give the mixture a stir to combine.
4. Season and cook for 3 to 4 hours on HIGH, or 6 to 8 on LOW. Add the salt, thyme, and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the potatoes and onions are tender, 3 to 4 hours on the HIGH setting or 6 to 8 hours on the LOW setting.
5. Thirty minutes before serving, thicken the soup. Before thickening the soup, taste and add more salt and pepper as needed. Whisk together the evaporated milk and flour (or Wondra) in a small pitcher or measuring cup. Add pour this slurry into the soup and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the soup thickens, about 30 minutes more.
6. Serving and holding the soup. Serve the soup with the topping options. If not serving immediately, turn your slow cooker to the warm setting for up to 1 1/2 hours. As the soup cools, some separation might occur, but it’s nothing a stir won't remedy. Enjoy!
