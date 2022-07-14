Simple Tiramisu

A simple version of the classic Italian dessert. Perfect for those hot days when you don't want to be whisking eggs over a double boiler.

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

• 1 c. heavy whipping cream

• 1/2 c. prepared coffee

• 1 double shot espresso

• 1 lb. mascarpone cheese

• 1/2 c. granulated sugar

• 3 tbsp. Kahlua liqueur

• 20 ladyfingers (a light, oblong Italian cookie with powdered sugar on one side)

• cocoa powder

• 1 oz. dark chocolate shavings

Directions:

1. Chill whipping cream and bowl of electric mixer (or standard metal mixing bowl). Mix coffee and espresso and chill.

2. Whisk the whipping cream until it reaches stiff peaks. This can be accomplished in a few minutes with an electric mixer or by hand (times will vary depending on arm strength and stamina).

3. Put the cheese, sugar, and Kahlua into a medium bowl and mix until smooth.

4. Fold in the whipped cream to create the cheese mixture.

5. Soak ladyfingers in espresso for a few seconds, rotating to coat all sides. Place lady fingers side by side on bottom of an 8x8 inch pan.

6. Put half the cheese mixture on lady fingers in pan. Smooth with a spatula or spoon. Sift cocoa powder liberally on surface of layer.

7. Apply second layer of lady fingers and remaining cheese mixture. Sift cocoa powder and half of chocolate shavings. Cover in plastic wrap and chill.

8. To serve, use the remaining chocolate shavings by sprinkling a bit onto eight plates. Cut tiramisu into eight rectangles and serve.

