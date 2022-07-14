Simple Tiramisu The Catholic Chef Jul 14, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A simple version of the classic Italian dessert. Perfect for those hot days when you don't want to be whisking eggs over a double boiler.Prep: 20 minutesTotal: 1 hour, 20 minutesServings: 8Ingredients:• 1 c. heavy whipping cream• 1/2 c. prepared coffee• 1 double shot espresso• 1 lb. mascarpone cheese• 1/2 c. granulated sugar• 3 tbsp. Kahlua liqueur• 20 ladyfingers (a light, oblong Italian cookie with powdered sugar on one side)• cocoa powder• 1 oz. dark chocolate shavingsDirections:1. Chill whipping cream and bowl of electric mixer (or standard metal mixing bowl). Mix coffee and espresso and chill.2. Whisk the whipping cream until it reaches stiff peaks. This can be accomplished in a few minutes with an electric mixer or by hand (times will vary depending on arm strength and stamina).3. Put the cheese, sugar, and Kahlua into a medium bowl and mix until smooth.4. Fold in the whipped cream to create the cheese mixture.5. Soak ladyfingers in espresso for a few seconds, rotating to coat all sides. Place lady fingers side by side on bottom of an 8x8 inch pan.6. Put half the cheese mixture on lady fingers in pan. Smooth with a spatula or spoon. Sift cocoa powder liberally on surface of layer.7. Apply second layer of lady fingers and remaining cheese mixture. Sift cocoa powder and half of chocolate shavings. Cover in plastic wrap and chill.8. To serve, use the remaining chocolate shavings by sprinkling a bit onto eight plates. Cut tiramisu into eight rectangles and serve. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cocoa Powder Cheese Gastronomy Food Ladyfinger Shaving Espresso Whipping Cream Chocolate Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Simple Tiramisu Pope names three women to office that helps him choose bishops Farm settlement honoring U.S.-born nun created, then revoked in Amazon Online exhibit shows links between Knights of Columbus and baseball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.