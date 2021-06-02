When stuck in a rut with pasta and basic tomato sauce, turn to veggies. Sautéed in a little olive oil with lemon juice, this combination is great as a "sauce" on its own. It's a wonderful way to enjoy the flavors of Spring and get some color into your family's diet. Make it a gluten-free option by using gluten-free pasta.
Prep time: 7 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total time: 17 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces uncooked penne pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cups (1/2-inch) sliced asparagus
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 9 tablespoons (2.25 ounces) grated fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 6 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or small basil leaves (optional)
Directions
- Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons cooking liquid; return pasta to pan.
- Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes. Add asparagus, lemon rind, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice; sauté 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; sauté 1 minute or just until tomatoes begin to soften. Add reserved cooking liquid, tomato mixture, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, salt, and pepper to pasta. Toss well.
- Spoon pasta mixture into bowls, and sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired.
Amanda Haas is a cookbook author, cooking video host, and the founder of One Family One Meal, a website that helps families menu plan, grocery shop, and cook on a budget. Her cookbook, Real Family Food, features this and other delicious family-friendly recipes, as well as simple tips for bringing your family together around the table and a strategy for meal planning, budgeting, and shopping.
