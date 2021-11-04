A flavorful Sicilian-style tomato and herb stew with succulent morsels of fish. Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot Kitchens.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup pine nuts toasted
• 1/4 cup mint leaves chopped
• 4 garlic cloves minced
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• 1 tsp grated orange zest
• 2 onions thinly sliced
• 1 celery rib finely chopped
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1 tsp fresh thyme finely chopped
• 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 1 can whole peeled tomatoes 28 ounces, roughly chopped, reserve the juice for cooking
• 2 bottles clam juice 8 ounce
• 1/4 cup raisins
• 2 tbsp Capers
• 1 1/2 lbs skinless swordfish steaks cut into 1-inch pieces
Directions:
1. Combine pine nuts, mint, one quarter of minced garlic and orange zest in a bowl. Set aside for serving.
2. Select MANUAL 2. Press Temp/Time button to set the temperature to 350°F and the time to 30 minutes with the knob. Press START.
3. Once the pot has preheated, add 2 tbsp of oil in the cooking vessel, until simmering.
4. Add onions, celery, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper. Cook until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes.
5. Add thyme, red pepper flakes and remaining garlic. Cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.
6. Stir in wine and reserved tomato juice, bring to simmer and cook uncovered until reduced by half, about 4-5 minutes.
7. Press the temp button. Lower the temperature to 325°F with the knob. Press START.
8. Stir in tomatoes, clam juice, raisins, and capers. Return to simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
9. Season swordfish with salt and pepper. Lay swordfish over the sauce and spoon juices over the top of the fish. Cook, simmering for 4-5 minutes.
10. Once the food cycle is finished, place the lid on top and let rest for 5 minutes.
11. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve, sprinkling pine nut mixture over top. Enjoy!
