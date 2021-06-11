Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Delicious and satisfying, this colorful twist on the Cobb salad hits all the right notes for being fresh, nutritious, and indulgent. A Cobb salad isn’t complete without bacon, but in this recipe, we went a step further and added extra bacon (and drippings) to the bright and tangy vinaigrette. A good choice for a party menu, many of the components can be prepped up to a day ahead, such as the hard-boiled eggs and the poached or steamed shrimp. You can easily build your own Cobb salad by substituting diced chicken or ham for shrimp and trying crumbled feta instead of blue cheese.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
-
-
-
-
-
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Cook bacon in a skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet. Set bacon aside. Pour drippings into a small bowl; set aside to cool slightly.
- Reserve 1 bacon slice. Roughly chop remaining 3 bacon slices, and arrange on a large platter with lettuce, eggs, shrimp, tomatoes, onion, avocado, and cheese.
- Crumble reserved bacon slice into a food processor. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and sugar; pulse until finely chopped, about five times. Add reserved drippings, olive oil, and vinegar; process until blended. Drizzle over salad; serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy of Emily Nabors Hall and Southern Living.
