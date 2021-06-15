That’s right, you can make an entire shrimp boil inside your humble Instant Pot! First, you cook the potatoes, sausage, and onion on high for 5 minutes, and then you add the shrimp and cook for an additional minute. Cover the whole thing in a buttery-garlic sauce.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 - 6 servings
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds baby red potatoes
1 (12.8-ounce) package smoked andouille sausage, thinly sliced
1/2 medium sweet onion, chopped
4 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning, divided
1 tablespoon hot sauce
3 ears corn, halved
1 (16-ounce) pilsner or lager beer
1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, shell-on
1/4 cup unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions
Place potatoes, sausage, onion, 3 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning and hot sauce into a 6-qt Instant Pot. Stir until well combined. Top with corn and beer.
Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 5 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.
Add shrimp. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 1 minute. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.
Melt butter in a small skillet over medium low heat. Stir in garlic and remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
Serve shrimp mixture immediately, drizzled with butter mixture, garnished with parsley and lemon, if desired.
Notes:
If you do not have an Instant Pot, you can try any of these recipes instead: the sheet pan version, foil packet version, or even this summer kabob version!
Recipe courtesy of Damn Delicious.
