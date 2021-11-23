Sherried Sweet Potatoes

This is another family recipe that, it turns out, is everywhere on the Internet. My Aunt Dorothy made it every Thanksgiving and I cannot imagine a family dinner without it.
Prep: 30 minutes
Total: 60 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
• 8 med. sweet potatoes
• 1 c. packed brown sugar
• 2 tbsp. cornstarch
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. shredded orange peel
• 2 c. orange juice
• 1/2 c. raisins
• 6 tbsp. butter
• 1/3 c. dry sherry (I prefer Dry Sack)
• 1/4 c. chopped walnuts
Directions:
1. Cook the sweet potatoes in boiling, salted water until just tender; drain. Peel and cut into 1/2 inch thick tubes. Arrange in 13x9x2 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with a little salt. (Yes, you can also use canned yams).
2. In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, and the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Blend in orange peel and juice and raisins. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook 1 minute longer. Add butter, sherry and walnuts, stirring until butter is melted. Pour over potatoes. Bake at 325 degrees until potatoes are well glazed - about 30 minutes. Baste occasionally with orange juice mixture.
