According to Saveur this delicious confection was once considered a festive food consumed only on Christmas or on Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year’s Eve. This is a classic Scottish Shortbread recipe, courtesy of The Fresh Cooky.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Chill: 2 hours
Total: 2 hours, 50 minutes
Servings: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
• 2 sticks (½ pound) unsalted butter, softened (you may use salted butter, but omit the salt)
• ½ cup sugar (I use all natural pure cane sugar, white or bakers sugar may be substituted)
• 1 teaspoon homemade vanilla extract
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• ¼ cup cornstarch (I use a non-GMO cornstarch)
• ⅛ tsp salt
• All-natural or sanding sugar for sprinkling (optional)
Directions:
1. Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well about 2-3 minutes. Stir in vanilla.
2. Combine flour, cornstarch, and salt whisking to mix; gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed after each addition. (Mixture will be stiff and may be crumbly)
3. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead lightly 8-10 times.
4. Press dough into an un-greased 11x7 or 9x9 pan (if doubling, use a 15x10 in jellyroll pan, parchment lined if desired for easier removal).
5. Prick dough at 1-inch intervals with a fork, and score (cut) into 2 ½ x 1 inch bars. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours. Make sure to chill, this will firm the butterfat back up allow for that delectable light, crisp crumb you get with Scottish Shortbread. If desired, sprinkle with all natural sugar or sanding sugar before baking.
6. Bake at 325F degrees for 35 minutes, until set and lightly browned. Cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes; cut shortbread into bars using previously scored lines. Cool completely before removing from pan. Store in airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week, or freeze up to 6 months. This recipe easily doubles!
