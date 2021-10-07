Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

When YOU are the biggest football fan in the house (GO COWBOYS!), it can be a challenge to keep everyone fed so you don't miss a single play. I found this Stromboli recipe by A Southern Soul and wow, was it easy! I made two on Saturday night, and just popped them in the oven before kickoff. A delicious comfort food for all.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 18 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1 ball or roll of pizza dough (homemade or store-bought)
• 1 lb. Italian sausage
• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 package sliced pepperoni
• 2 cups pizza sauce
• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
• 1 egg
Directions:
1. Cook Italian sausage in a medium skillet until browned. Drain on paper towels and crumble into small pieces.
2. Heat oven to 450 degrees.
3. Place parchment paper on a baking pan and lightly flour. Roll dough out to form a large rectangle.
4. Brush a thin layer of pizza sauce on dough. Layer on crumbled sausage then mozzarella cheese.
5. Place pepperoni slices on top of cheese then sprinkle with 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
6. Gently roll in short sides of dough to form a seal around filling.
7. Starting on long side of dough, carefully roll into one third of Stromboli. Using parchment, roll dough again until reaching opposite end. Pinch together and place seam side down.
8. Mix egg with 1 tablespoon of water. Brush egg mixture over Stromboli and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 Parmesan cheese.
9. Place in oven and IMMEDIATELY TURN OVEN DOWN to 350 degrees.
10. Bake for approximately 18 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes.
11. Test center of turnover. If dough is not completely cooked, slice Stromboli in half and bake for additional 5-8 minutes.
12. Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.
