Rustic Sourdough Bread

This chewy loaf has rich, deep, flavor with mild sourdough tang. Since it includes commercial yeast as well as starter, you're guaranteed a good, strong rise — even if your starter isn't quite up to snuff yet.
Prep: 12 minutes
Bake: 25 - 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours
Yield: Two 10" loaves
Ingredients:
• 1 cup (227g) ripe (fed) sourdough starter
• 1 1/2 cups (340g) water, lukewarm
• 1 to 2 teaspoons instant yeast
• 2 1/2 teaspoons (15g) salt
• 5 cups (602g) King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
Directions:
1. Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into a cup, then sweeping off any excess. Combine all of the ingredients, kneading to form a smooth dough.
2. Allow the dough to rise, in a lightly greased, covered bowl, until it's doubled in size, about 90 minutes.
3. Gently divide the dough in half; it'll deflate somewhat. Pre-shape each piece of dough by pulling the edges into the center, turning it over so the seam is on the bottom, and rolling under your cupped hands to form a ball. Let the dough rest, covered, for 15 minutes.
4. To make fat oval loaves, elongate each ball of dough you've pre-shaped by gently rolling it back and forth on an un-floured work surface several times. For longer loaves, continue rolling until they're about 10" to 11" long.
5. Place the loaves on a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover and let rise until very puffy, about 1 hour. Towards the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 425°F.
6. Spray the loaves with lukewarm water and dust generously with flour. Make two fairly deep diagonal slashes in each; a serrated bread knife wielded firmly or a lame, works well here.
7. Bake the bread for 25 to 30 minutes, until it's a very deep golden brown. Remove it from the oven, and cool on a rack.
Recipe courtesy of King Arthur Baking Company.
