Pepper Steak with Onions

Pepper Steak is tender and juicy slices of Steak mixed with peppers and lots of onion in a silky and flavorful sauce. In this post, you will learn how to cook pepper steak on a stovetop, in a crockpot, how to velvet Steak’s cheap cuts to make the perfect Chinese pepper steak, plus many tips to take this dish to the next level!
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 55 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
• 1 lbs chuck steak cut into medium slices
• 1 large onion cut into medium strips
• ½ green bell pepper cut into medium strips
• ½ red bell pepper cut into medium strips
• 1 leveled teaspoon black pepper
• Salt to taste
• 2 cup Boiling water
• 3 tablespoon oil
Sauce
• 3 tablespoon soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• ½ cup warm water
• ½ teaspoon onion powder
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• ¼ teaspoon ginger paste
Directions:
1. In a pan, add three tablespoon oil and fry the chuck in two batches until brown on both sides. Remove and keep aside. Don't crowd the pan when browning.
2. In the same oil fry the onion until translucent. Remove and keep aside.
3. In the same pan, fry the bell peppers for few seconds and keep aside.
4. Add the fried chuck back to the pan, Season the chuck with salt and black pepper. Add two cups boiling water and let it cook on medium heat for 45 minutes or until the meat is tender. Add water if the meat is still tough and continue cooking.
5. When the meat is cooked add the onion and bell pepper.
6. Mix the sauce ingredients and pour over the steak, stir until the sauce thickens.
Recipe courtesy of Munaty Cooking.
