Pecan Chocolate Bread and Butter Pudding

This chocolate bread and butter pudding makes use of any leftover bread. Recipe courtesy of Darren Robertson.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• Thick-sliced white bread, crusts removed
• Unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 6 eggs, lightly beaten
• 5 tablespoons sugar
• 2 tsp cocoa, sifted, plus extra to serve
• 5 ounces dark (70%) chocolate chips
• 10 ounces half and half
• 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
• Finely grated zest of 1 orange
• 10 ounces milk
• 1/4 cup chopped pecans
• 2.5 tablespoons sultanas or yellow raisins
• Vanilla ice cream, to serve
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 320°F. Grease a 1.25L capacity round baking dish and line the base and side with baking paper (the lining here is optional).
2. Spread both sides of the bread with butter and cut each slice in half widthwise. Set aside.
3. Place the eggs and sugar in a large bowl and whisk until combined, then stir in cocoa and half of the chocolate.
4. Place the cream, vanilla and orange zest in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring just to a simmer. While stirring gently with a whisk, pour the hot cream mixture over the egg mixture and stir continuously until the chocolate has melted. Stir in the milk to cool the mixture, strain through a fine sieve and set aside.
5. Arrange bread upright in prepared pan, sprinkling pecans, sultanas and remaining chocolate between each piece. Pour chocolate cream mixture over, making sure all bread is coated. Set aside for 15-20 minutes for bread to soak up mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes until edges are set but center has a wobble. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly. Dust with cocoa and serve with ice cream.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.