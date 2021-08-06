Panera's Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad

Here is a sweet idea for a light and flavorful dinner salad anytime. This recipe is the perfect balance of savory chicken, simple greens and fresh fruit, tossed with Panera's popular Poppyseed Dressing (now available at Publix!)
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
8 cups romaine lettuce
3/4 cup Panera Poppyseed Dressing
1 grilled chicken breast, cut into strips
1/2 cup blueberries, fresh
11 oz. can Mandarin oranges, drained
3/4 cup pineapple, fresh, cut into chunks
3/4 cup strawberries, fresh, sliced
1/3 cup toasted pecans (optional)
Directions
In large bowl, gently toss lettuce and dressing. Divide among 4 plates.
Top each salad with remaining ingredients and garnish with pecans.
Recipe courtesy of Panera Bread.
