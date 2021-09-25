P.F. Chang's Lettuce Wraps in an Instant (Pot)

This Instant Pot Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe by Foodiesterminal may taste even better than P. F. Chang’s Asian chicken lettuce Wraps! You’ll have juicy finely chopped chicken cooked in an amazing addictive spicy, savory & slightly sweet sauce with mushrooms, onion, ginger & garlic.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
Wrap & Filling
• 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts or thighs - finely chopped
• 6-8 lettuce leaves (butter lettuce, romaine or iceberg, rinsed well)
• 1/2 cup scallions (Only the bulb - chopped)
• 1 cup Baby Bella mushrooms
• 1/2 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
• 1/2 inch ginger - peeled & roughly chopped
• 1 small Jalapeno (Stalk removed & roughly chopped - but skip if you want a more mild flavor)
• 1/2 tablespoon red Chile flakes (Skip for a more mild flavor)
• 3 tablespoon Olive Oil
Sauce
• 2 tablespoon Hoisin sauce
• 2 tablespoon Sriracha Sauce (Skip for a more mild flavor)
• 3 tablespoon Soy Sauce
• 1.5 tablespoon rice vinegar
• 3 tablespoon brown sugar
• 2 tablespoon sesame oil
Garnish
• Scallion stalks, chopped
Directions:
1. Set the Instant Pot on SAUTÉ & set it on NORMAL heat.
2. Add oil & when the oil becomes moderately hot add the onion, garlic, ginger, scallions, Jalapeno and sauté for a few minutes or until they begin to become limp.
3. Next, add the finely chopped chicken and give everything a good stir. Add the red pepper flakes and sauté for 30 seconds.
4. Add the chopped mushrooms and sauté until the chicken completely changes color and the veggies look nice and soft. Approximately, 3-4 mins. At this point the veggies & the chicken will release lots of natural juices and that’s what we want to help build pressure in the Instant Pot. If the mixture feels dry than add 1/3 cups water.
5. CANCEL the SAUTÉ function. De-glaze the pot well by scrapping the sides & the bottom of the pot with the help of your spatula to loosen any bits & crumbs. Close the lid of the Instant Pot & SEAL the VALVE. No need of adding any extra liquid.
6. PRESSURE COOK on HIGH for just 1 minute.
7. When the pressure cooking cycle is over the Instant Pot will begin to beep. Do a QUICK PRESSURE RELEASE manually by moving the VALVE from the SEALING to the VENTING position.
8. Open the lid carefully. You’ll end up with perfectly cooked chicken with some amount of liquid.
9. Now, add all the sauce ingredients mentioned above in the “Sauce” ingredients section. Mix well.
10. CANCEL the Pressure cook function and set the Instant Pot on SAUTÉ. Set it on HIGH heat.
11. Simmer the sauce until it thickens. Took me about 5-6 mins approximately. The sauce should beautifully cling to the chicken but should not drip from the spoon. The chicken should be ultra moist but not soggy with runny sauce.
12. Add the sesame oil and give everything a good mix. You’ll have a super moist, saucy, oily chicken ready to be served on the lettuce leaves. Enjoy!
