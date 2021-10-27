These Oreo Truffles are about as no-fuss as a dessert can be! They're basically a cheater truffle. To make them all you do is stir together finely crushed Oreo crumbs, cream cheese, and vanilla extract until combined, then use a small cookie scoop to scoop balls of the mixture and freeze until firm, like 30 minutes or so. Once firm, you dunk them in melted chocolate and let them harden and...you're done! They make a wonderful last-minute holiday dessert or homemade gift for a friend. Recipe courtesy of Delish.
Prep: 5 minutes
Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Yields: 12
Ingredients:
• 1 (14 oz.) package Oreos
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 2 c. white chocolate chips, melted
• 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, melted
Directions:
1. Use a food processor to crush cookies into fine crumbs.
2. Add all but 2 tablespoons crushed cookies to a medium bowl. Add cream cheese and vanilla and stir until evenly combined.
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into small balls. Place on prepared baking sheet and freeze until slightly hardened, about 30 minutes.
4. Dip the frozen balls in melted white chocolate until coated and return to baking sheet. Drizzle with semisweet chocolate. Freeze until chocolate hardens, about 15 minutes.
5. Eat them all.
