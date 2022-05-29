One-Pot Enchilada Rice

Quick and easy Instant Pot Enchilada Rice is the perfect flavorful side (or meal) for busy days. It's ready in less than 30 minutes, all in one-pot!

Prep: 15 mins

Total: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic, minced

• ½ cup red onion, chopped

• 1 cup bell pepper, chopped

• 1 cup tomato, chopped

• 3 cups water

• 1 ½ cups rice

• 1 cup black beans

• 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1 cup tomato sauce

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon pepper

• ½ cup shredded cheese, optional

• ½ avocado, cubed, for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).

2. Put oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and onion to skillet and stir until garlic is slightly golden and onion has softened.

3. Add pepper and sauté 2-3 minutes or until peppers have softened.

4. Add tomatoes and sauté 1 minute.

5. Remove sautéed vegetables and set aside.

6. Pour water into the skillet and wait for it to come to a boil.

7. Add rice and stir for 12-15 minutes until rice is fluffier but still slightly tender.

8. Make a circle in the center of the rice and add your sautéed vegetables and black beans to the skillet and mix.

9. Add cilantro, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper, and stir.

10. Add cheese on top (optional).

11. Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes.

12. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.

13. Garnish with cilantro and avocado (optional).

Recipe and photo courtesy of Tasty.

