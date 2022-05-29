One-Pot Enchilada Rice The Catholic Chef May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Quick and easy Instant Pot Enchilada Rice is the perfect flavorful side (or meal) for busy days. It's ready in less than 30 minutes, all in one-pot!Prep: 15 minsTotal: 45 minutesServings: 4Ingredients:• 1 tablespoon oil• 1 tablespoon minced garlic, minced• ½ cup red onion, chopped• 1 cup bell pepper, chopped• 1 cup tomato, chopped• 3 cups water• 1 ½ cups rice• 1 cup black beans• 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped• 1 cup tomato sauce• 1 teaspoon chili powder• 1 teaspoon cumin• 1 teaspoon salt• 1 teaspoon pepper• ½ cup shredded cheese, optional• ½ avocado, cubed, for garnishDirections:1. Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC).2. Put oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and onion to skillet and stir until garlic is slightly golden and onion has softened.3. Add pepper and sauté 2-3 minutes or until peppers have softened.4. Add tomatoes and sauté 1 minute.5. Remove sautéed vegetables and set aside.6. Pour water into the skillet and wait for it to come to a boil.7. Add rice and stir for 12-15 minutes until rice is fluffier but still slightly tender.8. Make a circle in the center of the rice and add your sautéed vegetables and black beans to the skillet and mix.9. Add cilantro, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper, and stir.10. Add cheese on top (optional).11. Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes.12. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.13. Garnish with cilantro and avocado (optional).Recipe and photo courtesy of Tasty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cilantro Chili Powder Food Gastronomy Cumin Rice Pepper Black Bean Garlic Tablespoon Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending
