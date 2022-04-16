One-Pot Enchilada Pasta

During Holy Week, we'll be posting a meatless dish every day. Bon Appétit!
Here is a Lent-friendly recipe courtesy of Taste of Home.
I love this cozy enchilada pasta dish because it is ready in less than 30 minutes and is full of healthy ingredients—just what a busy weeknight meal calls for.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 4 cups uncooked mini penne or other small pasta
• 4 cups vegetable broth or water
• 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
• 1 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped
• 1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
• 1 cup fresh or frozen corn, thawed
• 1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce
• 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• Optional: Fresh cilantro leaves, cherry tomatoes and lime wedges
Directions:
1. In a Dutch oven or large skillet, combine the first 9 ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until pasta is al dente and sauce has thickened slightly, 12-15 minutes.
2. Add cheese; stir until melted. Serve with desired toppings.
