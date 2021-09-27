One Bowl Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

We’ve all been baking banana bread lately, right? It’s been good, but it’s gotten, well, just a tad routine. In fact, it’s probably making you go just a liiiittle bananas yourself! So it’s time to sweeten the deal: this chocolate chip banana bread recipe combines two of your favorite things into one – now, you can have your chocolate and eat it, too. Recipe courtesy of Tasty.
Prep: 5 minutes
Bake: 55 minutes
Total: 1 hour
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 3 ripe bananas
• ⅓ cup butter, melted
• ½ cup sugar
• 1 egg, beaten
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• Salt, to taste
• 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
• ½ cup mini chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350˚F (180˚C).
2. In a bowl, add the bananas and mash until smooth. Add in the melted butter and stir until well combined.
3. Add the sugar, egg, vanilla, baking soda, salt, and flour, and stir until the batter is smooth.
4. Add in the chocolate chips and pour the batter into a greased loaf pan. Top with additional chocolate chips.
5. Bake for 50 minutes to an hour, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
6. Cool completely before serving. Enjoy!
