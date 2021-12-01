Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana in an Instant (Pot)

Make your favorite soup recipe at home with this amazing Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana (Olive Garden Copycat) recipe. It will make you feel like you are eating in a restaurant rather than your own kitchen. Recipe and photo courtesy of Six Sisters' Stuff.
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1 Tablespoon olive oil
• 1 onion diced
• 1 pound Italian sausagecasings removed
• 2 cloves garlic minced
• ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes add more for additional heat
• 6 cups chicken brothdivided
• 3 large russet potatoeshalved and cut into 1/4" slices
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 2 cups kale stems removed and roughly chopped
• 6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
Directions:
1. Press the SAUTE button. Add the oil to the inner cooking pot. When the pot is hot, add the onion and sausage and sauté for 5 minutes, breaking up the sausage. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and mix.
2. Add in 2 cups of chicken broth and stir to release any onion pieces that may have stuck to the bottom. Stir in the potatoes. Add in remaining chicken broth. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the lid on top and lock into place. Turn the valve to SEALING. Select MANUAL (or Pressure Cook). Set the time for 15 minutes.
4. When cooking ends, carefully turn the valve to VENTING for a quick release of the pressure.
5. Unlock and remove the lid, then stir in the cream. Heat through, then stir in the kale and the bacon.
