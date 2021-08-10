No-Churn Mango-Coconut-Lime Ice Cream

Sweetened condensed milk, coconut cream and heavy cream combine with mango pulp for a super refreshing dessert that takes almost no effort to make.
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 35 minutes (plus freezing)
Servings: 8-10
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk the mango pulp, condensed milk, lime zest and juice, confectioners' sugar and coconut extract in a large bowl until smooth; set aside.
Scoop the solids off the top of the can of coconut cream into a separate large bowl. (Discard the liquid; if any liquid has risen to the top, pour it off before scooping out the solids.) Break the solid coconut cream into small chunks, then add the heavy cream and beat with a mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. (There may be a few small chunks of coconut cream.)
Fold about half of the whipped cream into the mango mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold in the remaining whipped cream until no white streaks remain.
Spoon the mixture into a freezer-safe 9-by-5-inch loaf pan or 2-quart baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm and scoopable, at least 6 hours or overnight. Let soften about 20 minutes at room temperature before scooping.
Recipe courtesy of The Food Network Kitchen.
