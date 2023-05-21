No-Bake Greek Yogurt Fruit Tart

This wholesome Greek yogurt fruit tart comes together with a simple 3-ingredient crust, protein-packed Greek yogurt, and all your favorite seasonal fresh fruits. Naturally gluten free, this no-bake recipe comes together in minutes and is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a healthy dessert. Recipe courtesy of Sally's Baking Addiction.
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 0 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Servings: 8-10
Ingredients:
• 15 pitted Medjool dates, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes
• 3/4 cup unsalted cashews
• 3/4 cup unsalted almonds
• 1 cup Greek yogurt (plain or any flavor)
• assorted sliced fresh fruit
• optional for topping: 2 Tablespoons apricot preserves mixed with 1 Tablespoon water
Directions:
1. Spray the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan, 9-inch cake pan, or 9-inch pie dish with nonstick spray. Line with parchment paper. (I usually just cut a parchment paper circle slightly larger than the pan.) The parchment prevents the crust from sticking to the pan, and the nonstick spray helps keep the parchment in place as you press in the crust.
2. Soak the dates in warm water for 10 minutes. Drain them, and then cut in half before using.
3. In a food processor or blender, pulse the dates, cashews, and almonds together until a thick “dough” is formed and the nuts are all broken up, as pictured above. The dough will be sticky. Press evenly into prepared tart pan and partly up the sides.
4. Spread the yogurt on top of the crust. Decorate with fresh fruit. Mix together the optional preserves and water topping, and brush over fruit for a glossy finish.
5. Slice and serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day before serving. Cover and store leftover tart in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.