New England Clam Chowder in an Instant (Pot)

If you like your chowder on the thick side, add another tablespoon of flour or Wondra after it is done in the pressure cooker. Clam chowder is especially tasty when served with a sprinkle of fresh thyme, bacon crumbles and crispy oyster crackers on top. Recipe courtesy of Taste of Home.
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 55 minutes
Yield: 8 servings (2 quarts)
Ingredients:
• 4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 5 cups)
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 2 celery ribs, chopped
• 2 medium carrots, chopped
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 bottle (8 ounces) clam juice
• 1 cup chicken broth
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 2 cans (6-1/2 ounces each) minced clams, undrained
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
• Optional: Oyster crackers and fresh thyme
Directions:
1. Place first 10 ingredients in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Drain and reserve liquid from clams; add the liquid to pressure cooker and set clams aside. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 15 minutes. Quick-release pressure.
2. Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Mix flour and cream until smooth; stir into soup. Cook and stir until slightly thickened, 6-8 minutes. Stir in clams; heat through. Serve with bacon and, if desired, crackers and fresh thyme.
