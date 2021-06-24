Napoleon House Red Beans and Rice

Is it true you only eat red beans & rice on Mondays?
Not exactly. People will (and do) eat red beans & rice any and every day in New Orleans, but certainly more of it gets eaten on Mondays than any other day of the week. The explanation is tradition. There are two reasons red beans & rice became a Monday tradition.
First, families in 19th-century New Orleans would often have a ham as part of their more elaborate Sunday dinners. Red beans & rice was a great way to extend the value of the ham by using the hambone and leftover scraps of ham in the next night's meal.
Second, Monday was customarily laundry day in New Orleans households. Laundry in those days was laborious (not that it's a walk in the park today, but back then it could be an all-day chore that involved boiling clothes, using a hand crank to wring them out, and then some), and doing the wash didn't get you off the hook for having to put a meal on the table that night. So red beans & rice was an ideal washday dinner, because it's very hands-off. Essentially, you put everything in a pot, set it over a low flame and walk away for a couple of hours.
Doing laundry on Mondays is a bygone custom in New Orleans, but the red beans & rice tradition remains. Many restaurants serve it as a Monday lunch special, and many families have it at home every Monday night.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 3 hours
Total time: 25 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (1-pound) package Camellia Brand Red Beans
- 1/2 cups yellow onion, diced
- 1 rib celery, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 4 parsley sprigs, freshly chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 pound smoked sausage
- 1 ham bone
- 1-2 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Chicken stock, optional
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a large, heavy-bottomed pot.
- Fill the pot with plain water (or water mixed with chicken stock), so that it is 2 inches above the ingredients.
- Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 2 to 3 hours.
- Serve over hot cooked white rice
Perched on the corner of Chartres and St. Louis streets in New Orleans' French Quarter, the Napoleon House Restaurant is a cherished culinary landmark that exudes a European charm in keeping with the building’s 200+ years of history. Although a legendary plot to provide refuge here for the exiled Napoleon Bonaparte never came to pass, the Napoleon House’s bar and dining room have extended a constant welcome to generations of locals, tourist, artists, musicians, filmmakers, philosophers – and anyone who loves authentic New Orleans food. You can learn more about Napoleon House at their website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
