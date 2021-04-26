If you are addicted to Chinese takeout, I highly recommend trying this delicious recipe, as it will be done quicker than your local restaurant can deliver it. Sweet and salty, balanced by lots of savory minced garlic and fresh ginger, this will become the favorite Asian dish to make at home.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 mins
Yield: 5 servings
Ingredients
1-1.5 pounds flank steak (sliced across the grain)
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2/3 cup brown sugar
10 cloves garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon fresh ginger (minced)
1/2 cup soy sauce (low sodium may be substituted)
1 cup water
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Cornstarch Slurry:
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup warm water
Garnish:
1/4 cup green onions (chopped)
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Directions
1. Heat up your Instant Pot: press Sauté -> click on the Adjust button -> select More to get the Sauté More function, which means that the food will be sautéed over medium-high heat. Wait for the Instant Pot indicator to read HOT.
2. Add sliced beef to a large Ziploc bag, add 1 tablespoon cornstarch and shake well to coat the beef evenly.
3. Add the oil to the hot Instant Pot, once the oil is hot, add the beef and sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring a few times. If needed brown the beef in batches, you don't want to add too much as it will start releasing juice and it won't brown well. Note: You can also skip browning the beef and just add it to the pot!
4. If bits of beef stuck to the pot, add 1/2 cup water and deglaze the pot. Using a wooden spoon scrape the bottom of the pot.
5. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot: minced garlic, minced ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, water, rice vinegar, and red pepper flakes. Stir well until all the ingredients are combined and coated in sauce.
6. Close lid and pressure cook at High Pressure for 8 minutes + 10 minutes Natural Pressure Release. Turn off the heat. Release the remaining pressure after the 10 minutes via Natural Pressure Release. Open the lid.
7. Make the cornstarch slurry, in a small bowl mix cornstarch with water until fully combined. With the Instant Pot on the Sauté function, add the slurry to the pot, stir to combine and cook for 2-3 minutes on Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens. Turn off the Instant Pot and let the Mongolian Beef sit for 8-10 minutes before serving, in this time the sauce will settle and thicken more.
8. Serve over rice and garnish with fresh chopped green onions and sesame seeds.
Recipe courtesy of Sweet and Savory Meals