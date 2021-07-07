Mini Key Lime Pies

I don't know why, but after the first hurricane of the season I always crave Key Lime Pie. And these adorable cocktail party-sized Key lime pies are out of this world!
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1cup graham cracker crumbs (about 8 squares)
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup fresh Key lime juice (I use Nellie & Joe's Key West Lime Juice, available at Publix and even Amazon)
- 1 tablespoon grated Key lime peel
- 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Place foil muffin liner in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups. Spray liners with cooking spray.
- In medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, granulated sugar and melted butter. Divide mixture evenly among cups; press into cups using bottom of glass. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until firm; remove. Cool 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat condensed milk and yolks with whisk. Stir in lime juice and 1 teaspoon of the lime peel. Divide mixture evenly among cups. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until set. Cool completely in muffin pan on rack, then cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 12 hours.
- Just before serving, beat whipping cream in medium bowl with electric mixer 45 to 90 seconds or until it just holds soft peaks. Add powdered sugar and remaining 2 teaspoons lime peel; beat to stiff peaks, 30 to 60 seconds. Top pies with whipped cream mixture ad grate a little Key lime zest on top.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Betty Crocker.
