Minestrone Soup in an Instant (Pot)

Making really good minestrone in the Instant Pot with dried, un-soaked beans is possible! No need to use mushy canned beans. If you have an Instant Pot, a good minestrone, like this one, needs to be one of your standbys.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 50 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 medium onion, diced
• 3 carrots, cut into 1/4-inch coins
• 3 celery stalks diced
• 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes
• 1 1/2 cups dried cannellini beans
• 5 medium waxy potatoes, the size of an egg, halved
• 1 3- inch chunk of Parmesan rind, (optional)
• 8 cups of water
• 1 medium bunch kale or chard, de-stemmed and chopped
• 1 1/4 cup crushed tomatoes, from can
• 1 teaspoon fine grain sea salt
Directions:
1. Press the SAUTE button on the Instant Pot, and press it again to bump it to SAUTE MORE. Heat the olive oil in the Instant Pot. When hot, sauté the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened, 5-7 minutes. Stir in the chile flakes. Add the beans, potatoes, Parmesan rind (if using), and 8 cups of water. Press CANCEL.
2. Close and seal the pot, and pressure cook on MANUAL for 40 minutes* (high). Carefully QUICK RELEASE. Gently shake or tap the pressure cooker, and then carefully open away from you. Remove the Parmesan rind, and gently stir in the salt. Taste and adjust with more if needed. Stir in the kale, and once it has collapsed stir in the tomatoes. Serve as-is, or topped with chopped olives, and a dusting of cheese.
*If after 40 minutes your beans aren't cooked through (yikes!) and you have the time, just slow cook them, covered, to your liking. They should be close with this timing, but you never know! The age and quality of dried beans varies dramatically. Alternately, you can reseal the IP and go for another 5 or 10 minutes.
This recipe version is courtesy of 101cookbooks.com.
