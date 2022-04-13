During Holy Week, we'll be posting a meatless dish every day. Bon Appétit!
Here is a Lent-friendly recipe is courtesy of Feasting at Home.
This vegan Minestrone is loaded up with healthy veggies and beans- a fast and healthy weeknight dinner that can be made in under 30 minutes.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
Minestrone
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 4–6 garlic cloves, rough chopped
• 1 large fennel bulb, cored, diced thinly (or substitute 2 cups chopped celery)
• 2 cups chopped carrots ( ½ inch thick)
• 2 cans beans - kidney, white beans, cannellini beans, or chick peas, rinsed and drained
• 1 14 ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes ( or 1 ½ cups fresh diced tomato with their juices) Diced, fire roasted tomatoes are a tasty option too.
• 4 cups vegetable broth
• 2 cups water
• 1 cup dry penne pasta- feel free to use GF, bean pasta, or whole wheat, or sub with halved baby potatoes
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt, more to taste.
• 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
• 1 cup Chopped lacinato kale (optional)
• Pepper and chili flakes to taste
• Gremolata
Gremolata
• 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped (1 cup packed, tender stems are fine to use)
• 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
• Zest of one lemon
• 2 teaspoons lemon juice
• ½ cup olive oil
• 1/8– 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• Pinch chili flakes (optional)
Directions:
1. Using the sauté setting of an Instant Pot, sauté onion and garlic in the oil while you chop the rest of the veggies, adding them as you go.
2. Add the fennel, carrots and saute 3-4 minutes. Add beans, diced tomatoes, broth or stock, water, salt, and Italian seasoning. Stir in the dry pasta and (optional) lacinato kale and set the pressure cooker to high for 10 minutes.
3. While it’s cooking make the Gremolata: Place unchopped parsley, garlic and zest in a food processor and pulse until chopped. Add oil, salt and pepper and lemon juice. Pulse again, until uniformly combined but not too smooth. Taste and adjust salt and lemon juice. Add chili flakes for a touch of heat if you like. Add more oil for a looser consistency.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.