If your partner isn’t already head-over-heels in love with you then one bite of this chicken recipe will have them ready to propose! Okay, maybe we can’t guarantee that, but that’s the theory behind the name! Marry me chicken is a dish so incredible that you’ll hear music, see hearts floating in the air, and feel compelled to profess your undying adoration. Serve with caution.
Prep: 15 mins
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 3 large chicken breasts approximately 1 ½ to 2 pounds
• salt to taste
• pepper to taste
• 2 cloves garlic minced
• ¾ cup chicken broth
• ½ cup heavy cream
• ⅓ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese at room temperature
• ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
• basil, for garnish
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375° Fahrenheit. Liberally season each chicken breast with salt and pepper on both sides.
7. Remove chicken from skillet and plate with desired sides. Spoon additional sauce from skillet over chicken, garnish with basil, and serve immediately.
Recipe and photo courtesy of 40 Aprons.
