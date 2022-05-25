Marry Me Chicken

If your partner isn’t already head-over-heels in love with you then one bite of this chicken recipe will have them ready to propose! Okay, maybe we can’t guarantee that, but that’s the theory behind the name! Marry me chicken is a dish so incredible that you’ll hear music, see hearts floating in the air, and feel compelled to profess your undying adoration. Serve with caution.

Prep: 15 mins

Total: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 large chicken breasts approximately 1 ½ to 2 pounds

• salt to taste

• pepper to taste

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• ¾ cup chicken broth

• ½ cup heavy cream

• ⅓ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese at room temperature

• ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

• basil, for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375° Fahrenheit. Liberally season each chicken breast with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Heat olive oil in cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add chicken to skillet. Sear 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and sear on other side 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Remove seared chicken from skillet and set aside. Add garlic to skillet and cook until fragrant, approximately 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Stir in broth and heavy cream, then slowly add grated parmesan, sun dried tomatoes, oregano, and red pepper flakes.

5. Bring mixture to simmer, then return chicken breasts to skillet. Quickly flip chicken a time or two to coat in sauce, then transfer entire skillet to oven

6. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° Fahrenheit.

7. Remove chicken from skillet and plate with desired sides. Spoon additional sauce from skillet over chicken, garnish with basil, and serve immediately.

Recipe and photo courtesy of 40 Aprons.

