Truth be told I have these Maple Bacon Wrapped Carrots year round, but since the holidays fast approach I thought I’d share these tasty beauties. Sweet tender carrots wrapped with bacon and basted while roasting with maple syrup and a kiss of sriracha sauce. So, so good! Recipe courtesy of Kevin is Cooking.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 1.5 lbs carrots

 

• 1 tbsp black pepper

• 1/3 cup maple syrup

• 1 tbsp Sriracha sauce optional

• Parsley for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix together the maple syrup and Sriracha sauce (optional) in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet or long casserole dish with parchment paper or silicon baking sheet.

3. Peel and trim carrots leaving about an inch of the stems. Starting at one end wrap bacon slice around each carrot from top to bottom. Place on baking sheet and repeat. Sprinkle with black pepper and roast in hot oven.

4. After 25 minutes carefully turn over with tongs, baste with maple Sriracha sauce and continue roasting for another 20-25 minutes depending on thickness of carrots. Bacon should be crispy. Remove from oven and baste with any remaining sauce. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

