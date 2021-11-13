Truth be told I have these Maple Bacon Wrapped Carrots year round, but since the holidays fast approach I thought I’d share these tasty beauties. Sweet tender carrots wrapped with bacon and basted while roasting with maple syrup and a kiss of sriracha sauce. So, so good! Recipe courtesy of Kevin is Cooking.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1.5 lbs carrots
• 12 slices thin cut bacon
• 1 tbsp black pepper
• 1/3 cup maple syrup
• 1 tbsp Sriracha sauce optional
• Parsley for garnish
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix together the maple syrup and Sriracha sauce (optional) in a small bowl. Set aside.
