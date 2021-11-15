Loaded Baked Potato Soup in an Instant (Pot)

This soup is what the Instant Pot was made for. No need to boil potatoes for a long time or stand over a stove. Throwing everything in the Instant Pot will give you a delicious soup in about 40 minutes flat. This one is fully loaded and has all of our favorite things. Think bacon, cheddar, cream, and chives. How could it not be good? Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot Kitchens.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 tbsp. butter
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
• 6 large russet potatoes, peeled and diced
• 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
• 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. milk, divided
• 2 tbsp. cornstarch
• 1/2 c. heavy cream
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• Shredded cheddar, for serving
• Chopped cooked bacon, for serving
• Freshly chopped chives, for serving
Directions:
1. Set Instant Pot to Sauté function and melt butter. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
2. Add potatoes and broth and place lid on Instant Pot. Set to Pressure Cook on High and set time for 8 minutes. Once finished, turn valve to quick release.
3. In a small bowl whisk together 2 tablespoons milk and cornstarch to make a slurry.
4. Remove lid from Instant Pot and set to Sauté function again. Pour in slurry, remaining 1 cup milk, and heavy cream and let boil about 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
5. Garnish with cheddar, bacon, and chives before serving.
