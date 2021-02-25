Lentil Soup

Brown lentils are the star of this dish. To boost flavor, we used a classic mirepoix - onion, celery and carrot – as well as thyme, bay and oregano for an herb-y finish. We found the fresh lemon juice and parsley at the end brightened up the soup and added a nice pop of color.
Total time: 1 hr, 30 min
Prep time: 30 min
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottom pot over medium-high heat. Add the carrot, onion, celery and 1 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are starting to caramelize and take on a dark brown color, 8 to 10 minutes (this step is important as it will add tons of flavor to your soup!).
- Stir in the tomato paste and garlic and cook, scraping up the brown bits, until the garlic is fragrant and slightly softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add in the lentils, stock, 4 cups water, thyme, bay leaf, oregano, red pepper flakes, lemon zest, 2 teaspoons salt and a generous amount of black pepper and stir to combine. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the lentils are softened with just a bit of bite, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaf. Puree 2 1/2 cups of the soup in a blender until smooth then stir back into the pot. Stir in the lemon juice and parsley. Ladle into bowls and garnish with more parsley.