The perfect morning treat, these lemon poppy seed muffins are moist and bursting with bright citrus flavor and drizzled with a perfectly sweet lemon glaze.
Prep: 10 minutes
Bake: 12 minutes
Total: 22 minutes
Yield: 12 muffins
Ingredients:
Muffins
• 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• ¼ teaspoon baking soda
• 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 tablespoons lemon zest
• 1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt
• ⅓ cup whole milk
• ½ cup unsalted butter melted
• 2 large eggs
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Glaze
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.
2. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Whisk in poppy seeds and salt.
3. In another large bowl, combine sugar and lemon zest. Working with your hands, rub zest into sugar until fully combined. Add yogurt, milk, melted butter, eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Pour into flour mixture and fold just until combined. (Batter will be thick.) Divide batter evenly among paper liners.
4. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let muffins cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove and finish cooling on a wire rack.
5. For glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle over cooled muffins.
Recipe courtesy of Preppy Kitchen.
