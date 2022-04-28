Lemon pancakes with strawberry sauce

These fluffy lemon pancakes are soft, thick and bursting with a delicious fresh lemon flavor with homemade strawberry sauce. Just perfect for breakfast or weekend brunch.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
• 2 cups plain flour
• ¼ cup sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• 2 eggs, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon homemade vanilla extract
• 1 lemon
• 1½cups milk, room temperature
Strawberry Sauce
• 8.8 ounces frozen strawberries, thawed
• ⅓ cup sugar
• 1 lemon, juiced
Directions:
1. Wash the lemon and wipe dry. Using either a zester or paring knife, remove the zest of the lemon, taking care not to remove any pith. Cut the lemon into half, place a strainer over a bowl and squeeze the juice from the lemon.
2. Add the lemon juice to milk and whisk together. Set aside.
3. Sift into a large mixing bowl, flour, baking powder, baking soda sugar and salt. Mix in the sugar and lemon zest.
4. In a large jug, whisk together the egg, vanilla extract and melted butter. Mix in the milk mixture.
5. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the wet mixture gradually. Gently whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter. Leave the batter to rest for at least 10 minutes.
6. Heat a frying pan over medium to low heat. Using a silicone pastry brush, brush the frying pan with oil. Use a paper towel to wipe away any excess oil. Turn the heat to low and add a ¼ cup of batter onto the frying pan. Use the back of a spoon to spread the batter into a round shape.
7. Cook the pancake for about 2 minutes or until bubbles begin to appear on the surface and the underside of the pancake is golden brown, then flip it over and cook for about another 2 minutes or until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter. Keep the cooked pancakes warm by placing them in a pre-heated oven.
Strawberry Sauce
1. Place strawberries and sugar in a mixing bowl and stir to coat all the berries with sugar. Leave to mascerate until the sugar has dissolved and a syrup forms.
2. Stir in lemon juice.
3. Place the strawberry mixture into a large saucepan over low heat. Stir the mixture very gently until all of the sugar has dissolved. Cook on medium to low heat for 10 minutes until the berries have softened and the blitz the mixture into a smooth puree. Return the strawberries to the heat and cook for a further 10 minutes or until thickened.
4. Serve with lemon pancakes.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.