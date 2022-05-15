Dessert made in an Instant Pot? Yes, please! This cool and creamy favorite will have you dreaming of our beautiful Florida Keys.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Cooling: Overnight
Total: 1 hour + cooling overnight
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
Cheesecake
• 16 ozs Cream Cheese (softened to room temperature)
• 2 t flour
• ½ c sugar
• 2 t vanilla
• Zest of 1 lime
• 2 eggs
• 1 egg yolk
• 2 T heavy whipping cream
• 3 T Key Lime juice
Topping:
• ¾ c heavy whipping cream
• 2 T Sugar
• Zest of 1 lime
• 10 Thin lime slices
Directions:
Crust:
1. Spray a 6” springform pan with non-stick spray and set aside. In a small bowl combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter and stir together with a fork. Press firmly into the bottom of the sprayed springform pan, then set aside.
Cheesecake filling:
1. With an electric mixer beat together: cream cheese, flour, sugar, vanilla and zest of one lime. Scraping sides and bottom to ensure all ingredients are mixed together well (to avoid any lumps). Add eggs one at a time and then egg yolk. Beat until just combined. Mix in Key Lime Juice (if you can’t find Key Lime Juice, you can substitute lime juice) and Whipping Cream until just combined. Pour over crust. Tap pan gently on the countertop a few times to get rid of any large air bubbles.
Cooking:
1. Add 1.5 cups water to pressure cooker insert. Then place the trivet in bottom of the insert. Lay a paper towel over the top of the springform pan (dry paper towel) and then wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Place pan in the pressure cooker using a sling. Lock lid in place and cook at high pressure for 37 minutes. Once cooking is completed let pressure release naturally for 18 minutes.
2. Carefully remove from the pressure cooker and remove foil and paper towel. Set on wire rack and cool for 10 minutes. Then carefully run a sharp paring knife around the perimeter (between cheesecake and pan edge). Let cool for 20-30 minutes and then release the springform pan edge. Cover lightly and refrigerate overnight.
Topping:
1. Using a large spatula, remove springform pan bottom from cheesecake and place cheesecake on serving platter. Place whipping cream and sugar in a mixing bowl and then whip until stiff. Fold in the zest of ½ of a lime (keep remaining ½ of lime to zest over the top for a lovely presentation).
2. Place whipping cream in a piping bag with a large open star tip and pipe onto top of the Instant Pot cheesecake, then zest remaining half of lime over the top of the whipped cream and center of cheesecake. Place lime slice halves around the perimeter of cheesecake equidistance apart by sliding gently into whipped cream.
3. Refrigerate (covered) until ready to serve. Enjoy!
