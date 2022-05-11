This gorgeous Honeycrisp Salad is full of flavor and texture, with fresh apple slices, crunchy toasted pecans, chewy dried cranberries, tart blue cheese, and a tangy apple cider vinaigrette. It's perfect for a dinner party, or as part of a regular weeknight dinner!
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
• ½ cup light vegetable oil
• ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
• ¼ cup unsweetened apple juice
• 2 to 3 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• ½ teaspoon salt
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 3 medium Honeycrisp apples (about 1 pound), thinly sliced
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 12 ounces salad greens (spring mix, baby spinach, arugula, or baby romaine)
• 1 cup pecan halves, toasted or candied
• ¾ cup dried cranberries
• 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese
Directions:
1. To prepare Apple Cider Vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a mixing jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined. You can also whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl.
2. Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
