Homemade Vanilla Extract

Love to bake but hate the VERY high cost of genuine vanilla extract? Follow this gem from Ina Garten at the Food Network, and you'll never buy it from the store again!
Prep: 2 minutes
Time: 1 month
Ingredients:
• 10-20 vanilla beans
• 1 bottle Vodka (Ina and I prefer Grey Goose)
Directions:
1. Combine the vanilla beans and vodka in a jar tall enough to hold the vanilla beans. Allow the mixture to sit at room temperature for at least a month until the vodka becomes vanilla extract and the beans are soft enough to cut the end and squeeze the seeds out. Add more vanilla or beans, as needed. The extract can sit at room temperature indefinitely.
